Publicis and Wonderhood launch Christmas charity ads

Christmas isn’t just about champagne, sequins and sausage rolls, as we are reminded in these two campaigns for worthy causes.

Wonderhood Studios is working to raise funds for youth homelessness charity Centrepoint. The campaign reworks the lyrics to Silent Night with references to the constant threat of violence that homeless people endure.

Publicis Groupe has been a high profile supporter of causes related to cancer, and here they are raising money for leading cancer centre Gustave Roussy with an emotional five-minute film that shows Santa recovering from cancer, thanks to the progress made by scientists in recent years.

Both are harrowing, but they make their point in a way that makes you think.