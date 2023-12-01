Ocean Outdoor: Diriyah evokes The City of Earth with first ever transatlantic OOH showcase

Diriyah in Saudi Arabia is the inaugural launch partner for The United, a super-premium transatlantic digital out of home (DOOH) broadcast network developed by Ocean Outdoor and Branded Cities.

This first of its kind international showcase tells the story of Diriyah, The City of Earth, marking the historic destination’s transformation into one of the world’s foremost tourism experiences.

A limited opportunity due to the highly demanded nature of the sites, The United includes London’s Piccadilly Lights, Los Angeles’ The Moxy and the Nasdaq Tower and Midtown Financial in New York’s Times Square.

The OOH work included a 30-minute, simultaneous domination (November 28), timed to play out at 1.30pm in LA, 4.30pm in New York and 9.30pm GMT in London.

Working with media partners in outdoor and publishing, chosen for their ability to push boundaries and break new ground through media firsts and best in class activations, the creative taps into Diriyah’s unique mix of grace, subtlety, quality and charm.

Kiran Jay Haslam, chief marketing officer of Diriyah Company, says: “We are thrilled to be working with our partners, Ocean and Branded Cities, to bring Diriyah to life globally, introducing ‘The City of Earth’ to an entirely new audience and building our community across the world.”

Nick Shaw, chief revenue officer of Ocean Outdoor, said: “The United offers Diriyah a chance to create global fame, transporting audiences to the birthplace of the Kingdom using the breadth, reach and prestige of OOH on a superb scale.”

The United was developed as a collaboration between Ocean and Branded Cities to showcase latest DOOH technologies and immersive formats like Deepscreen® and Dreamroom 3D.

It includes a range of social amplification tools to drive the combined estimated 17.3 million impacts, reaching a global digital audience with a proven extended audience of tens of millions on social media, a phenomenon that has seen DOOH become a central element for brands digitally and via popular social sharing channels.

Denise Levine, chief revenue officer of Branded Cities, says: “The United will provide brands such as Diriyah unparalleled reach on a global scale while delivering a memorable and one-of-a-kind experience for audiences.”