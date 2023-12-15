Mother poaches TBWA’s Alex Morris-Platt as its first chief people officer

Talent procurement has become a challenge for the ad industry, even for MAA’s 2023 agency of the year, Mother London.

Enter Alex Morris-Platt, who has joined from TBWA UK as the agency’s first chief people officer with a remit to attract talent and make sure that the conditions are right for them to stay and thrive. She was at TBWA for seven years, most recently as group people director.

Morris-Platt said: “It’s clear that Mother truly cares about and values its people. They know better work will follow by getting the best for all of them. It’s a great base on which to build.”

Katie Mackay-Sinclair, a partner at Mother London, said: “Mother has always been a great place to make the best work of your life. With Alex joining, we’re making significant strides to become the best place to work too. We have huge ambitions for our people, her leadership will enable us to deliver even more ways for them to flourish.”

Mother’s benefits famously include free lunch and breakfast, good parental benefits, and on-site health and fitness facilities.