‘Mix it up’ message from Smirnoff gets recipe right

Smirnoff vodka is still thinking about the plague of loneliness triggered by the pandemic, so the new campaign’s message is all about how life is like a cocktail – better when mixed together.

There’s a lot of chat about “we do we,” “new brand platforms,” diversity & inclusion partnerships etc, but the end product is a very watchable ad, created by McCann New York, which launches in the UK and Canada before it goes global.

Stephanie Jacoby, Smirnoff global brand director, said: “Despite there being more ways than ever for us to connect with one another, we know that feelings of loneliness and isolation are rising around the world. By reinforcing social connections and doubling down on our longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusivity, we aim to make it as easy as possible for as many people as possible to come together.”

Diageo is pushing purpose in its messaging, but holds back from saturating the ad with virtue signalling.

MAA creative scale: 6.5