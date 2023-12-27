MAA Ads of the Year – Uber Reserve from Mother

Mother is our 2023 Agency of the Year and its campaign for the many faces of Uber arguably the standout.

There was an epic with Robert De Niro and some charming vignettes for Uber Trains. This little number for Uber Reserve is also noteworthy: 30 seconds of yet another spin on ‘Four Weddings’ type hapless men trying to make it to a wedding.

But it’s beautifully observed, cast and shot and the music makes it the more memorable.

What any ad should be really – not many are, of course.