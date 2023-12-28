MAA Ads of the Year: Nissan Ariya’s four-hour animated epic

!8 million people enjoying a four hour animated ad for another boring EV? Surely not.

But they did, starting back in April, with this chill-out effort that seems to have had life-saving properties for some of the people who’ve seen it.

“This is how commercials should be,” said one, “I didn’t even notice this was an ad, I love it so much” said another.

Produced for instrumental YouTube channel Lofi Girl with visuals by LA-based Titmouse.

Actually it probably is the only ad you can watch over and over again. All four hours of it. Bravo Nissan (never thought we’d write that.)