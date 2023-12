Adam&eveDDB, without the bind of a John Lewis ad for the first time in years, is still the UK’s most accomplished agency in many respects and its ‘Love it or hate it’ work for Marmite remains a good example.

Here we have the agency inflicting the contentious condiment on unborn babies, who can signal whether they’re a lover or hater.

If it was a cockapoo or something there would doubtless be complaints.