MAA Ad of the Week: Teleflora from The Wonderful Agency
Sometimes traditional ingredients work best
Some agencies have rather tied themselves in knots this Christmas, trying to subvert the sentimentality of Christmas with all sorts of gags.
Christmas, for many, is a willing suspension of disbelief: look at old Santa whose logistical skills on clearly on a par with Amazon.
Teleflora from The Wonderful Agency (the in-house agency of The Wonderful Company in LA, which makes healthy food and drink products alongside delivering flowers) has simply given the old ingredients a new stir (allied to a charity, another box ticked) and it’s Santa (a fair old test of an actor) who makes it.