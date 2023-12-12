Koala takes a turn for the worst at Outback Steakhouse

You can get just about any themed food in the US, even Australian from Outback Steakhouse. Founded in Tampa 30-odd years ago, now with over 1000 branches.

But only good people get a a free steak this Christmas (it’s a competition) and to do so they have to be approved by the ‘Kola on the Walla.’ No me neither, apparently it’s an Aussie spin on the ‘elf on the shelf,’ Santa’s helpers who keep an eye on you at all times.

From the clearly overheated imagination of agency Mischief.

Satisfyingly sinister.

MAA creative scale: 7.