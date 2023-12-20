Knorr thinks big with smallest bag

Knorr is Unilever’s biggest food brand it seems and now it’s coming in the smallest bag. Actually the only Unilever food bag probably but never mind.

So the great minds working for Knorr – MullenLowe UK, Deutsch NY, ITB Worldwide, Juicy Fruits, Decouture Design and Edelman US and Italy – have produced a spin on the current fashion predilection for tiny handbags. Part of s series of events that includes giving away 40 Knorr Bouillon bags (a rather small number?)

MullenLowe global creative director Carlos Rodriguez says: “The idea came from an observation about the mystifying size of tiny bags and what actually goes in them. We saw an opportunity for Knorr to celebrate the holidays in a surprising way by poking fun at this fashion trend and giving their iconic bouillon cubes the love they deserve.”

A good idea but…could have done without the cheesy V/O in the film.

