Joint gets a workout with new client, Joe Wicks

Joe Wicks, the man who got Britain moving thanks to his daily “PE with Joe” YouTube workouts during the pandemic lockdowns, has appointed agency Joint to create the first ever ad campaign promoting his brand, The Body Coach, and an accompanying app.

Wickes works with his brother, Nikki, who is CEO and creative director of The Body Coach. There’s no detail about what the campaign might involve or when it will launch, but having conquered social media the Wicks brothers want to take their brand to the next level. The app offers tailored fitness and nutrition programmes.

Nikki Wicks said: “This is a big moment for us. Having grown the brand organically on digital and social media over the last 11 years, it’s really exciting to be launching our first big advertising campaign. We were so impressed with Joint’s creativity and ideas and they really understood our brand and our mission. We can’t wait for this campaign to go live”.

Damon Collins, founder of Joint, said: “We are really excited to be appointed the creative partner for The Body Coach and be with them at the start of their advertising journey. Joe and Nikki have built an incredible brand and business, which has gone from strength to strength. We are relishing the chance to be a part of this story and we can’t wait to get going”.