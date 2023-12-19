House 337 buys AI voice assistant consultancy Vixen Labs

House 337 has bought Vixen Labs, described as a “conversational” AI consultancy. Vixen Labs specialises in building customer engagement through voice assistants and large language models. It also designs and operates conversational interfaces through platforms including Alexa and Siri, website chatbots and social apps.

Clients include Amazon, TuneIn, Verizon, Universal Music Group, Reckitt, McDonald’s and Barilla.

Vixen Labs was co-founded in 2018 by James Poulter, an innovation strategist who previously worked at The LEGO Group and Edelman with voice experience expert Jen Heape who worked at AKQA and Framestore. Vixen Labs has teams based in the UK, Germany and the US.

Vixen Labs will initially operate as a separate brand within House 337 reporting to customer experience executive director James Thornett (above left with Poulter and Heap.)

House 337 CEO Phil Fearnley says: “Vixen Labs is a fantastic addition to the House 337 collective and one that deepens our AI offer and expands the horizons of customer experience. Our clients will win big from this deal, as we build and share knowledge of conversational AI and its indispensable role in creating long term relationships between businesses and customers.”