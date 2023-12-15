Gut is the MAA 2023 International Agency of the year

Three Grand Prix and 35 Lions don’t lie: Gut has been the standout success story on the global stage in 2023 and is MAA’s International Agency of the Year.

Gut’s creative work is as unconventional as the attitude of its founders and creative chairmen, Anselmo Ramos and Gaston Bigio, whose Latin spirit and passion for the business marks them out as mavericks in an age where a more corporate approach has come to dominate.

All three Grand Prix demonstrate Gut’s unique perspective on a brief – matched by the agency’s talent for getting results.

In Creative Data, Stella Artois won for a campaign that reimagines famous historical paintings that feature beer-drinking, and considers the probability of the beer being Stella Artois:

Food delivery app Door Dash won the Mobile Grand Prix for a Valentine’s campaign that encouraged people to buy themselves flowers, and delivered a special surprise with each “self-love” bunch – the Rose sex toy that had gone viral on TikTok:

The Mobile Lions Grand Prix, for the Pedidos Ya food delivery app, tracked the World Cup trophy’s journey:

More recently, the work pushing Heinz’ sustainability message featured all the same hallmarks – and elements of surprise – that Gut is known for:

Having won agency of the year, international agency of the year and independent agency network of the year at Cannes, Gut seized its chance for world domination. The five year-old agency gave up its independence and sold a majority stake to global tech and digital consultancy (and client of three years) Globant, a fellow Latin business.

Gut – which already has offices in Miami, Buenos Aires, Argentina, São Paulo, Toronto, Mexico City, Los Angeles and Amsterdam, serving 60 clients including Anheuser-Busch InBev, Google, Kraft Heinz, and Coca-Cola – is hungry for more. The new deal enables Ramos and Bigio to charge into new territories without having to set up an office. Globant’s London base is in Victoria, and it’s unlikely to be long before Gut sets up there. UK advertising can only benefit.