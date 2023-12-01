From The Matrix to Mary Poppins, Air New Zealand Christmas ad has it all

A full minute-and-a-half of movie references provides an entertaining, action-packed spot for Air New Zealand by agency Bastion Shine.

It stars one of the airline’s real-life flight attendants, whose accomplished performance suggests that the demands of the job are good training for a role as an action movie hero.

Dom Antelme, ECD at Bastion Shine, said: ‘The campaign leans into the action movie genre, using easter eggs from iconic films to hyperbolise the suspense and physical feats the Air New Zealander needs to overcome to save Christmas for an unsuspecting passenger.”

Air New Zealand’s chief customer and sales manager Leanne Geraghty said: “On Christmas day alone, more than 30,000 customers will be flying with Air New Zealand, and just like in our video, our entire team, go above and beyond to create exceptional moments of magic no matter what obstacles (or candy canes) come flying their way.”

The campaign is being promoted like a movie release, with trailers, film posters and social content all directing people to watch the full ad.

MAA creative scale: 7