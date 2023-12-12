Forget Elf on the Shelf. Here’s the ‘Koala on the Walla’

Like Halloween, Christmas is getting Americanised all over the world. Elf on a Shelf is everywhere this year, but Outback Steakhouse is hitting back at the US with its own, more mischievous, Aussie-themed version of the yuletide imposter.

“Koala on the Walla,” is here to rifle through your rubbish, your sock drawer, and your bank accounts to find out if you’ve been naughty or nice this Christmas. The brand is giving away 1000 of the Koalas via social media, should you fancy being spied on by a malevolent bear.

Agency Mischief@NoFixedAddress has been making a name for itself by taking creative risks in a world where they are few and far between. In this one, the references to “Steakmas” and the rhyming of “Koala” with “Walla” are slightly jarring, but it’s still a characteristically unique take on Christmas.

MAA creative scale: 7