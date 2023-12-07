Exposure wins Hendricks global ‘cultural’ agency of record status

Hendricks, a familiar gin brand that isn’t well known for its advertising, has has just appointed agency Exposure as its global “cultural” agency of record after a pitch process handled by Creativebrief.

It’s not clear what “cultural” means in this sense, but the brief for Exposure, an independent agency which recently won Honda’s European account, is to “recruit fresher and younger audiences by creating tiered multi-channel ideas, aimed at traditional markets, that drive relevance, connection and advocacy.”

By “fresher and younger” they mean 25-34 year olds, which would imply that Hendricks – or gin as a category – is currently most popular with older drinkers.

Hendrick’s global brand director, Muiris Ó Riada, said: “Hendrick’s is the legacy disruptor within the gin category. Hendrick’s has forged its own path to success so far with an unusual bottle and signature cucumber serve, an innovative approach to brand building, all of which is surrounded by a most unusual tone and a truly distinctive brand world. Exposure, with its 30-year history of culture-led creativity, is the perfect partner to help us further build on this momentum.”

Exposure’s CEO, Tim Bourne, added: “To win this iconic brand, alongside several other new business wins this year, is a validation of the journey we set out on 30 years ago to connect brands to culture in a way that brings lasting value.”