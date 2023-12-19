Esselunga finds spirit of Christmas in – a walnut

Italian supermarket Esselunga likes an affecting tale at Christmas and this time it’s Carlo and Marta, separated when her family moves to Australia, setting off on life’s pathway. Courtesy of New York agency Small.

Marta leaves Carlo a walnut (well you can’t have everything) but then she returns a dozen or so years later.

Roberto Selva, director of marketing and communication at Esselunga, says: “We wanted to portray a tale of friendship that withstands the passage of time and distance. We did this through a walnut, a symbolic fruit that aptly represents the concept of care.”

And walnut trees do grow very quickly it seems.

Not dissimilar to Saatchi and Saatchi’s effort for John Lewis, although without the Venus Flytrap pyrotechnics.

Quite winning. Maybe they should stick with Marta and Carlo next year as they experience all those other aspects of Italian life: bambinos, panettones etc.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.