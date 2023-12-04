Elon Musk can never resist a soundbite – will this one kill off ‘X’?

Here’s Elon Musk’s outburst at advertisers at a New York Times chinwag, sadly with beeps but you get the drift.

Disney’s Bob Iger, one of many who’s withdrawn his ads, is part of the audience and this may have prompted Elon to go even further over the top than even he might have intended – the man loves a soundbite after all.

‘X’ as it’s now known is presumably teetering on the brink of extinction as big brands withdraw. Musk’s attempt to add subscriptions can hardly make up the money and a new focus on smaller advertisers will also hardly compensate.

Has Musk completely lost his marbles? He did after all fork out $44bn for Twitter and still owes $13bn of it to foolish Wall Street backers.

Refusing to be pushed around by advertisers (and their ever-helpful elves in media agencies) is usually to be praised.

But it would be a shame if such over-the-topness did mark the end of what used to be Twitter. It’s no worse than Facebook in the stuff it punts out. Social media will never be a loony-free zone.

Heaven knows what might take its place.