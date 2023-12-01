Climate activists get busy for COP 28: ads from Greenpeace and Make Your Money Matter

As COP 28 gets underway, the climate activists are out in force. Greenpeace is attacking Dove’s Real Beauty, while Lucky Generals has hired Olivia Colman as an oily spokesperson for Make Your Money Matter.

Greenpeace exposes the hypocrisy behind it advertising’s flagship purpose campaign, specifically the amount of plastic waste that Dove produces. The brand’s signature blue and white flying bird logo has been subverted – it’s now black and white and lies dead on the packaging.

According to Greenpeace, Dove sold 12,000 highly polluting plastic sachets every minute in 2022, despite Unilever’s claim that Dove is “Passionately committed to being one of the brands making the biggest impact against plastic waste.” In Indonesia and the Philippines, sachets are clogging drains and aggravating issues such as flooding.

Meanwhile Olivia Colman’s alter ego, Oblivia Coalmine, tells it like it is for Make Your Money Matter, which drives ethical investing.