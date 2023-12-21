British Airways gets festive in new work from Uncommon

Uncommon continues to demonstrate that its Grand Prix-winning “A British original” campaign for British Airways has legs.

A batch of Christmas executions are currently brightening up commutes and city streets with seasonal messages. A second initiative lets people surprise friends and family with a personal handwritten welcome home message, displayed in airports and digital outdoor media.

As always with this campaign, they are beautifully art-directed. It will be interesting to find out how much impact they are having on British Airways’ business results.

MAA creative scale: 6.5