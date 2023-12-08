BETC Paris goes on end-of-year creative hiring spree

Christmas is often the period when people find they don’t have a job but BETC Paris is reversing things, going on a creative hiring spree.

It has hired seven established creatives in a variety of senior roles, strengthening the Havas-owned agency in Paris, London and Amsterdam. The seven are: Simon Carr, Daniela De Seta, Matt Jones, Tristan Lenczner, Abi Stephenson, Nick Bakshi and Marcelo Carvalho (clockwise below.)

They will report to ECDs Antoinette Beatson and Alasdhair Macgregor under CCO Stephane Xiberras.

Beatson and Macgregor say: “After our recent Danone new business win where we now handle all the multinational’s global brands, we had to add some talent to our team. These new arrivals demonstrate our ability to find the best way possible to help our clients, whatever the projects and markets that they would like to conquer.

“We are delighted to welcome these creative talents and we can’t wait to see them grow within BETC Paris.”