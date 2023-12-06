BBH Singapore rehearses the perils of fitness for Income Insurance

BBH Singapore exemplifies the BBH mantra of zagging where others zig and this effort for Income Insurance’s fitness accident package does just that.

Riffing on airline safety videos, it shows exactly the wrong way to respond to the perils of fitness. Including what it quaintly calls the hazards of “bouldering.”

Should be entered for Cannes Lions’ new humour category – Gets a laugh on at least a couple of occasions.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.