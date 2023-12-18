Apple minimalism is another big boost for Out of Home

Apple, the world’s biggest company by market value, is about many things but its cornerstone is, and always has been, design. Since those first lumpy Macs with a tiny screen anyway.

2023 has been a pretty good year for the Out of Home industry, creatively at least. The money is flooding into digital, with giant screens that can do just about anything. But good old static – or classic – OOH has made a quite a comeback. Uncommon’s campaign for BA in the UK, Nationwide from New Commercial Arts have both made a splash in their different ways.

But Apple may have trumped the lot with its holiday campaign from TBWA\Media Arts Lab featuring the iconic Apple white bag, the ultimately classy exterior for what’s probably a pretty good present.

Says it all really, with no words.