AKQA launches Fixmas, the AI holiday card that fixes everything

You expect something a bit different from WPP’s AKQA, which now describes itself as a design and innovation company. And this is its holiday card: An environmentally conscious AI-powered DIY assistant Fixmas.gift, a “one-stop solution for all things repair” AKQA says.

Courtesy of AKQA’s festive assistant Fixie, an AI repair-bot powered by iFixit and OpenAI.

Apparently Fixie can help to troubleshoot common repair issues; outline DIY instructions with step-by-step bullet points for easy fixes, suggest planet-friendly options like recycling, selling. It also supports the Right to Repair movement.

AKQA Fixmas from AKQA on Vimeo.

AKQA founder and CEO Ajaz Ahmed says: “Fixmas embodies the spirit of the holidays with the gift of renewal. Our AI-powered companion Fixie encourages mending, repairing, and extending the lifespan of cherished belongings to reduce wastage and conserve precious resources. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.”

That’s Christmas fixed then.

Brilliant even by AKQA standards.

MAA creative scale: 9.