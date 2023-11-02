Wieden+Kennedy shows the way for TK Maxx Christmas

Memo to advertisers and agencies this Christmas: this is how you do it.

Helps if you have a quirky brand of course but Wieden+Kennedy has scored a quirky winner for TK Maxx down on the farm.

TK MAXX CHRISTMAS ADVERT 2023 from Esther Thomas on Vimeo.

Deborah Dolce, group director says: “Our festive campaign celebrates everything our customers love about TK Maxx at Christmas. We know people want to show friends and family they care with beautiful, quality gifts, but we also know most of us are still watching our finances carefully…So whether you’re gifting your mum, your nephew, your dog or even your lil’ goat, everyone can spoil loved ones for less this Christmas at TK Maxx.”

Lots of advertisers are clearly straining for that (elusive) jolly, feelgood factor this year but it really helps if you have an idea – not just showing actors pretending to enjoy themselves.

W+K is hitting a rich vein of form.

MAA creative scale: 9.