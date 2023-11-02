Walmart does a Super Bowl-level spot for Black Friday with ‘Mean Girls’ spoof

This lavish Black Friday ad for Walmart shows just how important that date is in the US retail calendar. It’s a Mean Girls nostalgia trip and stars many of the original cast, including Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried.

A collective Publicis Groupe effort by agencies Fallon, Publicis New York, Digitas, the Community, and Contender, it contains lots of references to the original classic 2004 film and plenty of its energy and humour too.

Last Black Friday Walmart saw a 6% year-on-year sales increase, so they obviously thought it was worth investing in this big budget, Super Bowl level spot.

