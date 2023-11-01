Very and Argos kick off Christmas ads avalanche

Online retailers and home delivery operators need to get their retaliation in early at Christmas (you’ve got to order the stuff) so Very and Sainsbury’s Argos are quick out of the blocks again this year.

Both brands are, presumably, aiming at people who are budgeting Christmas quite carefully this year so there are no scenes of obscene consumption.

For Very from The Gate it’s (nicely realised) high-flying birds.

Argos from The&Partnership has reined things in a bit, after quite an epic last year.

Decent enough in their ways: you have to in it to win it, of course – whatever the budget.

MAA creative scales:

Both 6.