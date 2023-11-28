Tui and Leo Burnett give Santa’s elves a well-earned break

Punters who were worried about the way Marks & Spencer treated its elf (thwacking it with a stick and potentially chucking it in a confetti blaster) will be very happy to see that holiday company Tui is giving all the elves a post-Christmas sunshine break.

Leo Burnett has created a whole series of holiday scenarios, all set to Ricky Martin singing Livin’ La Vida Loca, and the result is a joy-filled glimpse into the warmth and good times of a holiday in the sun.

Sara Ali, director of brand and content at Tui UK&I, said: “Shaking up the yearly offering of Christmas cliches, our first Christmas campaign celebrates the feeling of downing tools and soaking up some much needed ‘me-time’. We are always looking for different ways to engage with our audience as part of our Live Happy promise, so we’re very excited to spread some festive cheer this year.”

Chaka Sobhani, CCO at Leo Burnett UK and global, said: “This is the first ever Christmas ad for Tui and we wanted to make sure the joy and happiness we all feel on our holidays was reflected in our elves adventure as they head for the sun with Tui, relax by the pool, enjoy a massage and even find love. As we enter the cold winter months, we hope this campaign gives us something to look forward to and plan for the summer.”

Traditionally, holiday companies flood our screens from Boxing Day but in going early, Tui and Leo Burnett have created a welcome break from the frenetic, high pressure build up to Christmas.

MAA creative scale: 8