System1 reveals its (earlyish) top 12 UK Christmas ads
System1 has produced its top 12 highest-scoring Christmas ads (bear in mind that’s it isn’t even December yet) with more ads than before getting the top score of 5.9.
There are the usual suspects with a surprise addition from toy retailer The Works.
Here they are:
Aldi – “Kevin and the Christmas Factory” (5.9-Stars)
Coca Cola – “Holidays are Coming” (5.9-Stars)
Amazon – “Joy Ride” (5.9-Stars)
The Works – “Unwrap Real Value Gifts” (5.9-Stars)
M&S Food – “2023 Christmas Advert” (5.9-Stars)
Morrisons – “Christmas Advert 2023” (5.9-Stars)
Barbour – “Shaun the Sheep x Baa-Bour” (5.9-Stars)
Lidl – ”A magical Christmas with Lidl” (5.8-Stars)
Disney – “A Wish for the Holidays” (5.7-Stars)
Sainsbury’s – “This ChrisAtmas, one little girl asks one BIG question” (5.7-Stars)
Vodafone “Feel the Connection this Christmas” (5.6-Stars)
Duracell ‘Bunny Saves Christmas’ (5.4-Stars)
Good to see Amazon’s sledging ladies in there. A certain magazine named it ‘Turkey of the Week,’ one of the more surprising choices for that un-sought after bauble. Mind you, one of them does remind me of Sir Ian McKellen.
Maybe there’ll be a late run from somebody at, er, Christmas?