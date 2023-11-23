System1 reveals its (earlyish) top 12 UK Christmas ads

System1 has produced its top 12 highest-scoring Christmas ads (bear in mind that’s it isn’t even December yet) with more ads than before getting the top score of 5.9.

There are the usual suspects with a surprise addition from toy retailer The Works.

Here they are:

Aldi – “Kevin and the Christmas Factory” (5.9-Stars)

Coca Cola – “Holidays are Coming” (5.9-Stars)

Amazon – “Joy Ride” (5.9-Stars)

The Works – “Unwrap Real Value Gifts” (5.9-Stars)



M&S Food – “2023 Christmas Advert” (5.9-Stars)

Morrisons – “Christmas Advert 2023” (5.9-Stars)

Barbour – “Shaun the Sheep x Baa-Bour” (5.9-Stars)

Lidl – ”A magical Christmas with Lidl” (5.8-Stars)

Disney – “A Wish for the Holidays” (5.7-Stars)

Sainsbury’s – “This ChrisAtmas, one little girl asks one BIG question” (5.7-Stars)

Vodafone “Feel the Connection this Christmas” (5.6-Stars)

Duracell ‘Bunny Saves Christmas’ (5.4-Stars)

Good to see Amazon’s sledging ladies in there. A certain magazine named it ‘Turkey of the Week,’ one of the more surprising choices for that un-sought after bauble. Mind you, one of them does remind me of Sir Ian McKellen.

Maybe there’ll be a late run from somebody at, er, Christmas?