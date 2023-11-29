SNCF tells a mature love story in Rosa Paris’ new ad

A new ad by Rosa Paris is all about bringing people together. In this case, it’s an established couple who reconnect and fall in love all over again after just a few clicks of the app.

SNCF’s e-commerce site SNCF Connect has had over a billion visits since it launched in 2022. It covers public transport, buses and carpooling as well as trains.

David Nedzela, director of customers at SNCF Connect, said: “Whether last minute or planned in advance, for daily commutes or occasional getaways, our intention with this film is to highlight the key role of SNCF Connect. We want to demonstrate through this story the ability of SNCF Connect to bring people together through sustainable mobility with just a few clicks.”

Delphine Drutel, VP Rosa Paris, said: The goal of this film is to remind us that SNCF Connect is not just a functional ticket sales service but a trigger for emotions, pleasure and escape. We chose sensitivity, in the script as well as with the directors, casting, or music to convey this universal story accurately and tenderly.”

It’s not revolutionary but it’s nicely told. And it helps that the French trains are so good – even if the drivers are not so great.

MAA creative scale: 6