Rick Astley gives sneak peek at Sainsbury’s Xmas

The big guns are loading for Christmas with celebs all over the place (even if you’re not quite sure who or, indeed, why they are.)

We all know who Rick Astley is (those of us of a certain age anyway) and the singer, who’s still popular despite officially retiring at 27, is the star of Sainsbury’s Christmas debut ad from new agency New Commercial Arts.

Rick has kindly given us a sneak peak on Instagram (he’s not in it.)

Looks like fun. Up against Michael Bublé for Asda (there may be other warblers too, of course.)

Sainsbury’s breaks tomorrow.