Red Brick Road wins gardening brand Westland Horticulture

Red Brick Road has been appointed as lead agency by horticulture brand Westland after a five-way pitch.

Westland brands also include Peckish (bird care), Unwins, Kent & Stowe, Resolva, Boost and Gro-Sure. RBR’s first task is a £1m TV campaign for Peckish Bird Care launching in December.

Westland Horticulture marketing director Keith Nicholson says: “From the outset, Red Brick Road impressed us with their thorough understanding of our complex business, and they share our vision of the larger role we’d like to have in gardeners’ lives. Their breadth of expertise is compelling, from Brand through to PR, social media and trade marketing. We’re delighted to be partnering with them.”