Rishi loses his head over Braverman

Good job the ASA doesn't do politics

PM Rishi Sunak has finally fired loose cannon Home Secretary Suella Braverman (named after Sue Ellen in Dallas it seems) and taken to X/Twitter to put his bravest of faces on things.

Is this entirely legal, decent, honest and truthful as the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority wishes ads to be?

Hardly (obs.) Looks like the Sunak team knew what was coming, possibly before Ms Braverman.

(Here’s one with less Sunak, more words. Did they really mean to chop his head off?)

Update

Wondered what a rather pensive David Cameron was doing wandering into Downing Street – new Foreign Secretary it seems.

You couldn’t, as they say, make it up.

