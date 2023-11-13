Rishi loses his head over Braverman

PM Rishi Sunak has finally fired loose cannon Home Secretary Suella Braverman (named after Sue Ellen in Dallas it seems) and taken to X/Twitter to put his bravest of faces on things.

Is this entirely legal, decent, honest and truthful as the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority wishes ads to be?

Hardly (obs.) Looks like the Sunak team knew what was coming, possibly before Ms Braverman.

(Here’s one with less Sunak, more words. Did they really mean to chop his head off?)

? HERE WE GO Today @RishiSunak strengthens his team in Government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future. Stay tuned for the latest. pic.twitter.com/ianN6edyDU — Conservatives (@Conservatives) November 13, 2023

Update

Wondered what a rather pensive David Cameron was doing wandering into Downing Street – new Foreign Secretary it seems.

You couldn’t, as they say, make it up.