OOH Capital expands with new partner coverage in LATAM and India

OOH Capital, the Out of Home advisory company and consultancy, has extended its reach with the addition of two new partners to expand the group’s global coverage.

Claudia Damas (left) joins OOH Capital as the third partner working in the U.S. with particularly strong ties to the LATAM market. In 2012 she founded Altermark Americas in Miami, bringing Altermark’s unmatched OOH expertise to American and global markets.

Prior to joining Altermark, she was LATAM Director at leading global OOH specialist Kinetic WW. She grew Kinetic’s business across Latin America by developing local partnerships and strong relationships with clients in Europe, Asia and the US.

New partner Rachana Lokhande (below) is the founder of the Glocal Bridge consultancy. She has hel senior roles in the Indian and Asian OOH markets including advising the Indian Outdoor Advertising Association on measurement including building unified metrics.

She has also been a senior adviser to Hivestack, Co-CEO of Kinetic in the region and a business head of Interpublic’s Rapport Worldwide where she led the OOH business for Amazon and Unilever.

OOH Capital’s clients include global advertising and marketing group Dentsu, Absen, the world’s leading LED display products and service supplier and Broadsign, one of the biggest OOH technology platforms.

OOH Capital chairman Tom Goddard says: “Growing our geographical coverage with two, highly experienced partners is a great way to celebrate our first two years in business.

“We now look forward to helping our growing list of clients and cities around the world make the most of their OOH assets and, in so doing, to further expand the OOH sector itself.”