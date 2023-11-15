Ocean Outdoor: Napoleon reigns over Waterloo in OOH spectacular

Some 208 years after the epic battle, Napoleon dominates the famous BFI IMAX banner in London’s Waterloo, a location synonymous with his final defeat.

Sony Pictures’ mammoth installation on Europe’s biggest advertising canvas marks the UK theatrical release of Ridley Scott’s blockbuster biopic on November 22.

The creative OOH work is by Empire Design with planning through MG OMD and Talon.

Stuart Williams, deputy managing director and marketing director, Sony Pictures, said: “Waterloo and Napoleon are synonymous with each other. We wanted to mark the release of Napoleon in cinemas with a piece of activity in a location that’s not just iconic in terms of Napoleon’s history, but also one of the most high-profile locations you can access.”

Neighbouring the BFI IMAX, Waterloo Bridge commemorates the decisive 1815 battle which destroyed Napoleon’s imperial power.

“What better location than the BFI IMAX at Waterloo, a huge stature site that also ties in perfectly with the Emperor’s rich legacy, “ said Stephen Cooke, client business director, MG OMD.

A broader out of home campaign includes Ocean’s large format digital screens in eight other UK cities, together with roadside, mall and rail environments and additional stature via large format banners and bus sides. The film release is also marked by extensive TV, radio and digital activity.