Now wins digital cruise business Supercruises

Now has won challenger cruise brand Supercruises which claims to offer the world’s first fully digital booking service, operating across 14 of the world’s biggest cruise lines with over 18,000 cruises.

Supercruises was founded by Alex Panagopulos, co-founder of Superfast Ferries and its parent Attica Group, Greece’s largest passenger shipping business.

Now will produce a social and digital campaign launching at the end of the year, scheduled to capitalise on the peak booking season.

Supercruises founder Panagopulos says:“Supercruises.com is the first fully online discovery and booking site for cruises that is fast and efficient, bringing industry defining levels of convenience to its users. We loved the passion and enthusiasm that both Global (media partner) and Now showed for our business, their creativity, and their understanding of what it takes to launch our business.”

Now CEO Louise Hayward says: “We are delighted to have been appointed by Supercruises.com. They’re a rare thing – a true innovator, with big ambitions, which makes them so exciting to work with. And most importantly they’re a great group of people and we’ve got a brilliant team ready to deliver the launch.”