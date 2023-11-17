Mother wins trophy US Wall Street Journal creative

Mother has won a trophy US account, News Corp’s Dow Jones which publishes The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Marketwatch and other news-based brands.

Interpublic’s Mediahub has won media and Omnicom’s eg+ worldwide production and distribution.

Mother is charged with “harnessing the power of digital media, brand storytelling and data-driven solutions” to engage the company’s 5.3 million subscribers and expand its global reach.

Dow Jones CMO Sherry Weiss says: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Mother. In the fast-moving world of news and information, we’re constantly seeking out opportunities to innovate and build on our creative approach.

“We believe that Mother will bring the appropriate expertise and sharp thinking to lead us into the next era of our brand narrative, supercharging audience engagement at such a pivotal time for our industry.

“Collaborating with eg+ worldwide and Mediahub will not only bolster these efforts but also expand the global reach of our premium products as we build the definitive news and information platform for today’s decision makers.”

Quite a coup for Mother, which has had its ups and downs in the US but has performed strongly more recently, to be chosen alongside two big US-based ad holding companies.

Accenture Song’s Droga5 has made the running for US media brands with its work for The New York Times. Should be an interesting contest with always lively Mother.