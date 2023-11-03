AdvertisersAgenciesCreativeNews

Morrisons takes gloves off for Christmas

Photo of Stephen Foster

If there’s a theme in this year’s big Christmas ads it’s ‘feelgood factor’ coupled with that old standby a groaning Christmas table.

Morrisons, which has produced some pretty dire advertising down the ages, is now at Leo Burnett and Leo has rather cleverly introduced some animated oven gloves to liven up the formula (with no relation to Wrexham FC as far as we can see.)

Wisely the groaning table takes a back seat.

One of the better efforts.

MAA creative scale: 7.

Photo of Stephen Foster

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button