Missing traditional Christmas ads? US spot for Interflora nails it

As a whole, this year’s UK Christmas ads have been mostly on a fun and quirky theme, with plenty of product thrown in.

For anyone who likes their heartstrings tugged at Christmas, here’s a US ad that takes a more old-fashioned approach: cute kids, cuddly Santa, magical moments, and the gift of giving.

Created for Interflora by The Wonderful Agency and directed by Sune Sorensen, there’s a whole #WishOutLoud fundraising campaign around it and a “Wish Tree” in the Westfield mall in Los Angeles

Sorensen commented, “This was my second holiday spot with the aptly named Wonderful Agency and it felt immediately special, not just due to the strength of the concept but also the value it will have in the lives of children, and their families, who desperately need it.”

MAA creative scale: 7.5