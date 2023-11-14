Miroma teams with Brent Hoberman to offer new companies affordable marketing

Miroma Group and Founders Forum Group are launching a new marketing services joint venture Miroma Founders Network.

The move led by Marc Boyan, founder and CEO of Miroma Group and Miroma Ventures, and Brent Hoberman (left), co-founder and chair of Founders Forum Group aims to provide scaling businesses with marketing services at a reasonable price.

MFN will provide services including marketing consultancy, communications planning and media planning and buying plus data and analytics.

Miroma Group founder and CEO Marc Boyan says: “MFN aligns precisely with the spirit of the Miroma Group and our commitment to investing in and supporting founder-led businesses.

“As part of the broader Miroma Group, and as a sister company to both Miroma Ventures and Founders Forum Group, this joint venture is uniquely placed to understand and support the key growth drivers and determinants of value creation for our clients, providing a trusted partner and voice that can understand the pressures across the board.”

Hoberman says: “This partnership is a testament to the vision we share with Miroma Group and our dedication to empowering founders at every stage of their journeys.

“Complementing our existing offering across creative brand-building, legal services, and executive search, MFN will bring critical media-buying and marketing communications services to scaling founders who need a tailored approach, particularly as many navigate the challenges of today’s fundraising landscape.”