MAA Ad of the Week: KFC from Mother

Mother is practically in its dotage now as an independent agency, with tentacles outside London too, but unlike most of its one-time peers it hasn’t succumbed to the lure of holding company or private equity money. Or just run out of steam, as many agencies that make an initial impact do.

It also remains gloriously anarchic given the chance – and it looks pretty hard for the opportunities.

Its debut ad for M&S ruffled a few feathers with a less than cosy spin on Christmas (we liked it) and it’s doing the same for KFC with an obdurate refusal to put turkey on the menu.

As a client of Mother you must never know quite what you’re going to get – which maybe frightens some clients – but those who stick with it profit mightily.