MAA Ad of the Week: John Lewis from Saatchi & Saatchi

It has to be this one doesn’t it: it’s all over the place, UK national news and yards of trade media coverage that some might call slavish.

Saatchi & Saatchi’s debut for John Lewis, which rather rudely abruptly departed long-term agency adam&eveDDB, at least has the embattled retailer making headlines for positive reasons. And it’s a pretty good effort by director collective Megaforce, built around that Christmas staple a Venus Flytrap.

In circumstances like this, first, you don’t want the agency to drop the ball and it wisely echoes the trademark tone of A&E’s best work. And the troublesome plant is a nice twist.

Be nice if, sometime next year, Saatchi gets a crack at a rather more taxing question: why should we shop at John Lewis?