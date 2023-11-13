KFC to customers at Christmas: ‘We heard you. And we ignored you’

Mother’s Christmas spot for KFC shows a chef at work while snow falls outside and customers’ social media messages flash up on screen, repeatedly asking for the fast food chain to serve festive turkey at Christmas.

It’s a build-up to the big “KFT” reveal. Only it isn’t. “We saw you. We heard you. And we ignored you” is KFC’s statement of confidence in its own product. The Stuffing Stacker chicken burger is as festive as they are going to get.

Kate Wall, strategy and innovation director at KFC said: “Customers are always right, but not when it comes to switching out chicken for turkey. We thank them for their input, but we’ll stick with the poultry we know and love.”

Sticking a finger up to your customers is one way to stand out at Christmas. Mother has done it with style and humour.

MAA creative scale: 8