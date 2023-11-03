Just what he always wanted? Boots gives Santa a gift for Christmas

Boots has gone big on product this year with an ad that sees a girl and her mum taking a trip to the North Pole, generously handing out presents to everyone they meet along the way.

What does Santa get? A pair of flight socks to help stave off deep vein thrombosis. It doesn’t say much for Boots’ gifting options but it’s a jolly film and Val Doonican’s I’m gonna get there somehow makes a change from all the reworked 80s tunes we keep hearing.

Pete Markey, chief marketing officer at Boots, said: “Christmas is the perfect time to express our gratitude to others and with our extensive range of great value gifts and amazing offers, Boots really does have something to help make everyone in your life feel valued this Christmas.”

Credited to WPP’s Walgreen Boots Alliance agency, The Pharm. Creative is led by VMLY&R’s Sarah Bamford.

We’ve seen fewer charity tie-ups this year (or at least less song-and-dance made of them), but Boots is donating 100,000 products to The Hygiene Bank over Christmas and in addition will match customers’ own donations.

Ironically this spot stands out by being more traditional.

MAA creative scale: 6