International strategy studio Untangld launches in London

Australia-based international strategy studio Untangld is launching in London. The new London venture will be headed by business director Emily Gray and strategy director Lawrence Heath who have worked for WPP and Omnicom agencies (both below.)

Untangld has worked with clients including Amazon Prime Video, Carlsberg, IG, Flaus, x15ventures, VIDA GLOW and Nando’s. Untangld is a founding partner of by The Network, an independent creative network offering creative, strategy, production and tech.

Gray says: “We’ve heard from countless business and marketing leaders who are crying out for someone to help them navigate an increasingly expansive and fragmented landscape. From brand, to media, to technology, to communications – there is huge opportunity but too little guidance.”

Heath says: “The Untangld experience offering is centred around designing commercially impactful work that encompasses unmet and emerging needs. We have to look past the obvious and use creativity to truly elevate the CX experience.”