Honda Motors and Cheerios appoint new agencies

After a pitch against VCCP and Hakuhodo/Sid Lee, Honda Motors has chosen Exposure to lead its above the line creative across Europe. Exposure is mostly an experiential agency with offices in London, New York and Paris, which was founded by two Brits in 1993 and counts Nike, Samsung and Sony among its clients.

The Honda win is primarily about boosting awareness of hybrid and electric vehicles and Exposure is already working on a TV, video-on-demand, digital, social, print and OOH campaign for 2024. The car manufacturer will also continue to work with Accenture Song: Karmarama, now part of the group, has worked with Honda for 20 years.

Fabrice Estève, head of marketing, automobile division at Honda Motor Europe, said: “We are delighted to begin this new relationship with Exposure as we enter the next stage of our electrification journey. They impressed our stakeholders with their strategy and creativity for the Honda automobile brand over the mid-term and we look forward to working with them to fulfill this promise for our partners and customers in Europe.”

Cheerios, meanwhile, has appointed Havas to work on its UK and Australia creative account after a competitive review process that began in July. The brand (outside the US) is owned by Cereal Partners, a joint venture between General Mills and Nestlé. Mother previously worked with the brand, but resigned the business in 2021.