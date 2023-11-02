News

Here’s another dollop of seasonal sweetness from Disney

But they're very good at it....

Here’s another one, Disney’s 100th anniversary “holiday” effort ‘May Your Wishes Come True,’ previewing the forthcoming animated film Wish.

All about “families and friends from around the world, who are united by a universal wish to be together with their loved ones during the Holidays, recognising a range of festive traditions.”

Directed by Meji Alabi, produced by Ridley Scott Associates, with a cast of thousands.

Nobody does the sweet stuff as well as Disney, even after all these years. Utterly predictable of course but, hey, so’s Christmas (we hope.)

The South African chorus is a highlight.

MAA creative scale: 7.

