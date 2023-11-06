Ever-reliable Kevin the Carrot takes Aldi into Roald Dahl territory

There are two themes in this year’s Christmas ads – ‘feelgood’ and find a way of showing lots of products. We’re not just here to entertain are we?

Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot regularly tops consumer polls and this year the indefatigable vegetable is teaming with ‘Willy Conker,’ but in a veg (as opposed to chocolate) factory. By McCann UK, including a tie-up with charity Neighbourly.

Aldi UK marketing director Jemma Townsend says: “Christmas is made magical by coming together and sharing the joy of celebration even in tough times – just like Kevin wants to with his Christmas wish.

“It wouldn’t be the festive season without Kevin the Carrot on our TV screens; we know our shoppers will love seeing him getting into the Christmas spirit as we welcome him back for his eighth year with us.”

It’s a clever device for showing lots of Aldi stuff, smartly produced.

Job done (again.)

MAA creative scale: 7.5.