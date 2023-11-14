Dayaram takes creative reins at Leagas Delaney

Leagas Delaney has a new creative boss, Kit Dayaram who has worked at BBC Creative, Wieden+Kennedy, Mother and Lucky Generals.

Dayaram (left) says: “It’s a very exciting opportunity to join an agency with such a rich creative history. It’s also a privilege to be able to learn from, and work alongside, a formidable founder in Tim Delaney. I’m looking forward to helping create standout work that makes the most of the strong strategic thinking the agency is renowned for.”

Leagas CEO Gareth Davies says: “After a record-breaking year for Leagas Delaney, we’ve looked to grow and strengthen our team across all departments – but only with the most exceptional talent. As soon as we met Kit, it was clear to all of us that his outstanding creative pedigree made him an obvious fit for our ambitions.”

Leagas Delaney remains independent, with its own global network. Founder Tim Delaney is one of adland’s most famed copywriters.