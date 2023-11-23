Dark Horses produces AI FIFA candidate we can all vote for

Is there any hope for FIFA, possibly the world’s most corrupt sports organization whose bigwigs snog women players (got into trouble for that of course) and give the World Cup on a plate to that bastion of women’s and LGBT rights Saudi Arabia (think money might have had something to do with it.)

Maybe there is, as women’s football takes off. Now you can (pretend) vote for a new FIFA president, Hope Sogni, created via AI by agency Dark Horses, working with Lewes FC CEO Maggie Murphy (Lewes pays its male and female players the same) and Twise.ai.

You can chat to Hope in real time here.

Clever from the ever-ingenious Dark Horses. Hope should be a shoe-in.

MAA creative scale: 9.